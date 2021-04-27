WATCH: Lin Wood chases after Drew McKissick, confrontation ensues

April 27, 2021

QAnon supporting attorney Lin Wood confronted Drew McKissick in Hampton, South Carolina on April 26, according to a video posted on Twitter.

In the bizarre clip, Wood chases after Drew McKissick, a man who is challenging Wood for the GOP chairmanship in South Carolina. Wood confronts McKissick, making several veiled threats, telling McKissick he knows about him and “Lindsey.”

Woods then tells McKissick to “get out of the race now.” McKissick replies by telling Wood he knows nothing and directs Wood to “Get your stuff off the internet, buddy.”

WATCH

Lin coming in hot 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TsBV3CyvNN — Teresa 🗣 “Joe, you know Trump won.” (@thorsome1) April 27, 2021

Like this: Like Loading...