EXCLUSIVE: Interview with President Donald J. Trump

April 28, 2021

President Donald Trump joined Dan Bongino for a wide-ranging interview about the Maricopa County election audit, the stunning new FISA Court revelations, the CNN tapes, his life post-presidency, and his plans for 2024.

During the interview, President Trump said he is giving a 2024 run the “most serious consideration.” Trump said that if he decides to run again, he will most likely announce after the 2022 Mid-term elections.

Bongino asked about the recent revelations that the FBI and FISA court are abusing their authority. President Trump said Deep State actors attempted to block him every step of the way. Trump blasted John Kerry over the recently leaked Iran tapes where Kerry discussed Israeli military operations with Iran’s foreign minister when he served as then-President Obama’s secretary of State.

Speaking about the 2020 election, President Trump said he has “no question” that he won Arizona and many other contested states. “I think it was a totally crooked election,” Trump said.

Trump asked what Democrats are trying to hide by resisting the Arizona audit. “If it’s on the up-and-up, they should want it because ends all this stuff,” he said. The former president told Bongino there’s no reason Democrats should be sending “103 lawyers” to Arizona unless they’re trying to hide something.

Trump called on his supporters to keep their eyes out for Arizona and predicted that the audit may reveal some “very interesting” new details about the 2020 election.

Listen to the full interview here:

Like this: Like Loading...