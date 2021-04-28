Judge DENIES Democrats’ request to stop Arizona audit, orders Cyber Ninjas to make procedures public

April 28, 2021

The judge who recently took over the case surrounding the Arizona Senate Republicans’ audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 election results, dismissed the Democrats’ request to temporarily stop the audit on Wednesday.

The ruling, issued by Superior Court Judge Daniel Martin, rejected a request for a temporary injunction, finding Democrats failed to present sufficient evidence to justify a stoppage of the audit.

The judge also denied a request made by Cyber Ninjas, a Florida-based company and the lead election auditor, which asked for the public to be excluded from courtroom proceedings revolving around the case.

Lawyers for the auditing firm argued that the court filings contain “trade secrets” as well as information that outsiders might use to harm the audit.

Martin said that the documents filed by Cyber Ninjas will be made public by noon on Thursday, barring action by a higher court.

Martin also ruled that lawyers for Senate Republicans and Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the state’s top election official, must come to a deal by 5 p.m. today for Hobbs to inspect Veterans Memorial Coliseum, the site where the audit is taking place.

The judge also said that if no deal is reached within the given timeframe, he would settle it on Thursday.

Like this: Like Loading...