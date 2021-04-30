News WATCH: Biden gets lost trying to remember train story By The Wiz on April 30, 2021 • ( Leave a comment ) April 30, 2021 Joe Biden appeared to get lost on Friday as he tried to recall a story about Amtrak from his days as Vice President. Joe Biden seems to get lost as he struggles to tell a story about Amtrak pic.twitter.com/a0w3aSrPBK— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 30, 2021 SHARE THIS NOW:TweetTelegramWhatsAppMoreEmailPrintShare on TumblrLike this:Like Loading... Related Categories: News
