WATCH: Mitt Romney Gets Booed Bigly at GOP Convention

May 1, 2021

Sen. Mitt Romney was lustily booed by hundreds of Republican delegates who packed into the Maverik Center on Saturday for the Utah GOP’s state convention.

“Aren’t you embarrassed?” said Romney trying to deflect the chorus of catcalls that greeted him as he took the stage.

“I’m a man who says what he means, and you know I was not a fan of our last president’s character issues,” said Romney as delegates attempted to shout him down. Accusations that Romney was a “traitor” or “communist” flew from the crowd.

The deafening chorus of disapproval only ended after outgoing party chair Derek Brown scolded delegates to “show respect” for Romney.

A loser showed up at the @UtahGOP Convention today—well deserved! pic.twitter.com/3gNcebZZLm — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) May 1, 2021

Like this: Like Loading...