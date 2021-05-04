BREAKING: Michigan lawsuit claims to have ‘cracked’ Dominion election code

May 4, 2021

Last month, Michigan constitutional attorney Matthew DePerno released his much anticipated Michigan Elections Forensics Report.

In the report, expert witnes Dr. Douglas Frank concluded that in nine Michigan counties, including counties in the Detroit metro, over 66,000 ballots were recorded that are not associated with a registered voter from the October 2020 database. Frank also asserted that voter registration was either near or exceeded the population of those counties. Dr. Frank concluded that an algorithm based on census and registration data shifted votes in Michigan.

Today, DePerno released another expert exhibit, which claims to have cracked the Dominion code. In court filings, DePerno alleges his expert, Jeff Lenberg, conducted tests that “replicate the vote tally errors” seen in Antrim county. DePerno asserts these error run counter to the “human error” narrative.

Specifically, the court filings show DePerno’s expert conducted a test by running ballots into the tabulator at the precinct/township level. The suit alleges the “tally tape” shows that Joe Biden receiving more votes than ballots that were actually cast for him. This occurred because the election system’s security protocols can be easily and quickly bypassed, the suit claims.

The suit further alleges that because a manipulated vote count can be transferred to the election system, a “flip” in the count would never be caught by canvassers. “There will be no reason to doubt the election results because the number of votes on the printed tape will match the numbers in the poll pad,” the suit says.

The court filings further allege in Antrim County, Michigan, 9 out of 16 precincts were flipped from the indepedant candidate Jo Jorgenson to Trump, then flipped again to Biden.

Read the court latest filings here.

Click here to see a video explaining the expert’s test results.

