BREAKING: Biden DOJ may interfere in Arizona audit

May 5, 2021

The Department of Justice sent a letter Wednesday to Arizona GOP Senate President Karen Fann, expressing several “concerns” with how the audit in Maricopa County is being conducted.

In the letter, Deputy Attorney General Pamela Karlan writes that she is concern that ballots, election materials, and records are not being properly safeguarded. Karlan says this concern is based in part on several “news reports.”

Karlan also expresses concern regarding an allegation that Cyber Ninjas, the firm tasked with auditing the election, is working to “identify voter registrations that did not make sense, and then knock on doors to confirm if valid voters actually lived at the stated address.”

Although she provides no evidence of wrongdoing, Karlan suggests Cyber Ninjas may be intimidating voters.

“Past experience with similar investigations efforts around the country has raised concerns that they can be directed at minority voters, which potentially can implicate the anti-intimidation prohibitions of the Voting Rights Act. Such investigative efforts can have a significant intimidating effect” on voters, Karlan alleges.

According to Garrett Archer with ABC 15 in Phoneix, a source within Maricopa County tells him the DOJ is looking to intervene in the audit.

Read the full letter from the DOJ below.

