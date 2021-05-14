Maricopa County ballot batches off by as much as 17.5%

May 14, 2021

Former Trump official Boris Epshteyn joined Steve Bannon’s War Room to discuss a disturbing letter from Arizona Senate President Karen Fann.

In the letter, Senator Fann documents several significant discrepancies between the reported number of ballots in each batch versus the actual number.

Although the raw total is fairly small, even a discrepancy of a few ballots per two hundred is significant because the election in Arizona was decided by about two out of eight hundred votes.

President Trump responded to the news, describing the letter as “devastating.”

Read the letter below.

