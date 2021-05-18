BREAKING: New York Attorney General launches criminal investigation into Trump Organization

May 18, 2021

CNN’s Chris Cuomo reported Tuesday evening that New York Attorney General Letitia James will join the Manhattan District Attorney’s investigation into the Trump Organization.

The news came from the AG’s office noting that D.A. Cyrus Vance Jr.’s investigation into the Trump business

“We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the org is not purely civil in nature. We are actively investigating the Trump Org. in a criminal capacity along with the Manhattan DA.”

It’s unclear how long the investigation has been a criminal one.

According to Cuomo, it “sounds like bad news for the Trump Organization.”

