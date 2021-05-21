FLASH: Georgia Judge Allows for Further Investigation of Fulton County Ballots After Large Discrepancies Uncovered

May 21, 2021

Superior Court Judge Brian J. Amero

A Georgia state judge ordered Fulton County absentee ballots may be unsealed and examined for possible fraud during a hearing on Friday.

Henry County, Georgia Superior Court Judge Brian J. Amero ordered the parties to appear at the ballot storage location at 10 AM on May 28th and directed the November 2020 ballots to be scanned at higher image resolution.

During today’s hearing, lawyers for VoterGA.org, a voter integrity group, outlined large discrepancies between the number of ballot batches reported by the GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger who certified the election, and the number of ballot batches actually provided by court-ordered access in the previous April hearing in the case.

“A high number of ballots appear to have been counted twice,” declared an expert witness for VoterGA. There was an error rate in the batch data of “21 percent.”

Garland's people found HUGE discrepancies in the images provided to them…347 missing batches (100 ballots in a batch) and many batches scanned TWICE. — KevinKelton (@KevinKelton2) May 21, 2021

VoterGA.org has been examining the ballot images at a low resolution since the hearing in April and declared they need a closer inspection of the ballots to understand if any are counterfeit.

Like this: Like Loading...