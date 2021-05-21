JUST-IN: Trump unveils states where he will host rallies

May 21, 2021

President Donald J. Trump unveiled the states where he will be hosting his much-anticipated campaign-style rallies, amid speculation that he will seek re-election in 2024.

Trump told One America News he will host four rallies “very shortly” in the swing states of Florida, Ohio, Georgia, and North Carolina.

“Relatively soon, we’ll be doing one in Florida, we’re gonna do one in Ohio, we’re gonna do one in Georgia, we’re gonna do one in North Carolina,” said the former president, according to the New York Post.

Trump will also be the keynote speaker during the North Carolina GOP 2021 State Convention on June 5, marking his first address outside of his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida since Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) last February.

On Tuesday, Trump official Dan Scavino released a must-watch video previewing the return of the Trump rallies.

