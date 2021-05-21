VIDEO: Trump weighs-in on Arizona audit: ‘How do you govern when you lost?’

May 21, 2021

President Trump joined Joe “Pags” Pagliarulo on Thursday to discuss the election, Jan 6th commission, 2022, 2024 and the radical far-left Biden administration.

President Trump weighed in on the ongoing forensic audit in Arizona and the audits to follow.

Trump said:

“So let’s say that numerous of these states come, starting with Arizona – but there will be others and many of them are looking at it very, very powerfully right now. And many of them are Republican legislatures. So let’s say that’s happening. It’s gonna be a very interesting time in our country. It’s going to be a very interesting time. You understand what that means. Because it will be, I mean – How do you govern when you lost? How do you govern when you lost? So we’ll have to see. I say let’s first, number one up is Arizona. And that is going to be according to what they say in the next four weeks. Let’s see what happens.”