May 22, 2021

Georgia state judge ordered Fulton County absentee ballots may be unsealed and examined for possible fraud during a hearing on Friday.

Henry County, Georgia Superior Court Judge Brian J. Amero ordered the parties to appear at the ballot storage location at 10 AM on May 28th and directed the November 2020 ballots to be scanned at higher image resolution.

WATCH this update on the case from VoterGA:

