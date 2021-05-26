COVID: Biden Officials Shut Down Investigation Into Wuhan Lab Leak Theory

5/26/2021

On Monday, Fox’s Peter Doocy asked Jen Psaki why President Biden wasn’t pressing for more answers on the Wuhan lab leak theory. “We have repeatedly called for the WHO to support an expert-driven evaluation of the pandemic’s origins,” Psaki replied.

Turns out that Doocy’s question was on-point because reports indicate Joe Biden actually shut down an investigation into that very question.

A new CNN piece reports Biden pulled the plug on an investigation launched in the State Department last fall under President Donald Trump to look into the origin of the pandemic and the leak theory.

CNN justifies the shutdown this way:

But the inquiry quickly became mired in internal discord amid concerns that it was part of a broader politicized effort by the Trump administration to blame China and cherry-pick facts to prove a theory. The decision to terminate the inquiry, which was run primarily out of the State Department’s arms control and verification bureau, was made after Biden officials were briefed on the team’s draft findings in February and March of this year, a State Department spokesperson said. Questions were raised about the legitimacy of the findings and the project was deemed to be an ineffective use of resources, explained a source familiar with the decision. Sources involved in the Trump-era inquiry rejected criticisms over the quality of their work and told CNN their objective had been to examine scientific research and information from the US intelligence community which backed the lab leak theory and shone more light on how it could have emerged in the lab.

President Trump rightly blamed China for the covid cover-up. All the while, propaganda machines like CNN were too busy cooking up crazy conspiracy theories—like suggesting Trump told people to drink bleach—to investigate the origins of covid.

The Biden team says they are still looking into the origins. But according to CNN, the Biden effort “is primarily focused on rallying pressure and support for the WHO’s investigation to be transparent and fulsome, explained a Biden administration official.”

Given the WHO’s lackluster track record, the chances the organization actually uncovers and reports the truth is next to nil.

Like this: Like Loading...