Giuliani Predicts Biden DOJ Will Attempt to Stop AZ Audit: They’re Trying to ‘Bury’ the Fraud

Photo: Gage Skidmore

May 27, 2021

America’s Mayor Rudy Giuliani says it’s likely the Biden Justice Department will try to intervene and block the Arizona audit from concluding. That will be a bigger admission of their guilt.

As reported earlier this month, Biden’s DOJ is apparently looking to intervene in the Arizona audit. Deputy Attorney General Pamela Karlan wrote a letter to Arizona Senate President Karen Fann expressing concerns over the audit. Although she provides no evidence of wrongdoing, Karlan suggested Cyber Ninjas could be intimidating voters.

Watch Giuliani’s comments.

Like this: Like Loading...