SCOOP: Private Investigator Says AG Barr Told Him to Stop Investigating Election Fraud Claims

May 28, 2021

A former U.S. Army Reserve lieutenant colonel and intelligence official who gained fame for claims about mishandled intelligence before the September 11 attacks, says former US Attorney General Bill Barr told him to stop his investigation into the 2020 election.

Tony Shaffer says while investigating the 2020 election, then-Attorney General Bill Bar personally called and told him to turn over the case to the FBI. Shaffer’s comments came on Friday during the One American Podcast with Chase Geiser.

In a similar phone call from Bill Barr to me, he made it clear that investigating the evidence behind the claims were not his first priority… https://t.co/WGrUkypIyX — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) February 8, 2021

“When was the last time you had Bill Barr, the Attorney General, calling a private citizen saying you need to stop. Think about that for a second.” Shaffer questioned.

Shaffer says he recently spoke to Ken Cuccinelli, the former Virginia attorney general about Barr’s call. Geiser asked Shaffer if he felt threatened by Barr’s call. Shaffer replied, “Yeah.”

Shaffer says his investigation revealed evidence of election fraud.

Tony Shaffer told me that Bill Barr called him personally and asked him to stop investigating 2020 election fraud.



Have you ever heard of an AG calling a private citizen and asking them to quit looking into something?!



Here's the full video 👇https://t.co/XrZqopyTen pic.twitter.com/4CJn79PJCW — Chase Geiser (@realchasegeiser) May 28, 2021

