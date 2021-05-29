News MUST SEE! General Flynn Greets Disabled World War II Veteran By The Wiz on May 29, 2021 • ( Leave a comment ) May 29, 2021 This was such a touching moment…General Flynn meets a WW2 Veteran at For God & Country Patriot Roundup, and makes sure he pays homage to both him, and his wife. Speaks volumes about this mans heart, and dedication to our country, and our Vets! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yUNozAFVW9— Teresa 🗣 “Joe, you know Trump won.” (@thorsome2) May 29, 2021 SHARE THIS NOW:TweetTelegramWhatsAppMoreEmailPrintShare on TumblrLike this:Like Loading... Related Categories: News
Tell the Wiz what you think!