MUST SEE! General Flynn Greets Disabled World War II Veteran

This was such a touching moment…



General Flynn meets a WW2 Veteran at For God & Country Patriot Roundup, and makes sure he pays homage to both him, and his wife.



Speaks volumes about this mans heart, and dedication to our country, and our Vets! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yUNozAFVW9