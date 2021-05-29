Navarro: ‘I could argue that Fauci is both the biggest mass murderer in history and also a serial killer’

May 29, 2021

Dr. Peter Navarro held no punches on Friday when he joined Steve Bannon’s podcast to discuss the covid pandemic and the possible collaboration between Dr. Anthony Fauci’s federal agency and the Wuhan Institute of Virology

Navarro fired a shot across the bow, arguing Dr. Fauci could be the being the biggest mass murderer in history if it turns out Fauci funneled money to the Wuhan lab while refusing to embrace treatments like hydroxychloroquine.

Last month, Narravo questioned whether Fauci is the ‘Father of the Pandemic‘ in a piece published by the Washington Times:

The last piece of this “Fauci as the Father of the Pandemic” puzzle is this: Dr. Fauci’s NIH funneled American taxpayer dollars — some $7 million — into the Wuhan Lab through a shadowy figure named Peter Dasak. Mr. Dasak, himself, bragged about genetically engineering viruses at the Wuhan Lab prior to the pandemic.



If Dr. Redfield and Occam’s razor are right that the Wuhan Lab spawned SARS-CoV-2, history will judge the Chinese Communist Party and Dr. Fauci to be two of, if not the strangest, then certainly most deadly of bedfellows in history. For it was Dr. Fauci — and these facts are not in dispute — that provided the Wuhan Lab with both the funding and the green light for gain-of-function experiments. This is a congressional investigation waiting to happen.

Watch Dr. Navarro’s presentation.

