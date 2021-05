May 29, 2021

The Fulton County Election Board hired two high-profile criminal defense attorneys — at taxpayer expense — to ward off an election audit.

“If you’ve stolen something and the evidence starts to come out, you start to panic,” John Fredericks told War Room, Friday. “That’s it.”

Fredericks revealed one of the lawyers hired is Donald Samuel, “the person who defended Ray Lewis, the former linebacker, on a double homicide.”

WATCH

