June 15, 2021

VIDEO: Houston TV reporter Ivory Hecker released Tuesday secretly recorded video she says proves that her station, Fox 26 KRIV, has been censoring her on matters of race and on stories where doctors promote the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19.

Watch Hecker’s remarks below.

BREAKING: Fox 26 Reporter Releases tape of ‘Corruption,’ ‘Censorship.’ Fox Corp Boss told Hecker “cease & desist” posting on Hydroxychloroquine & ‘Poor African-Americans’ don’t care about Bitcoin. “Viewers being Deceived”#Fox26Whistleblower pic.twitter.com/ribHpeUnFj — Matthew Tyrmand (@MatthewTyrmand) June 15, 2021

