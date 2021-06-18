RAND PAUL: It’s Time for Fauci To Come Clean

June 17, 2021

Appearing Wednesday on Newsmax’s Rob Schmitt Tonight, Sen. Rand Paul said the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) have not responded to a request made by Republican senators for information regarding their handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Transcript:

ROB SCHMITT: Last Friday, you along with a group of Republican senators sent a letter to Health and Human Services and the National Institutes of Health demanding documents from their handing of this pandemic following the release of Fauci’s emails. What is the very latest on that request?

SEN. RAND PAUL: They haven’t honored the request yet, but our concern is that they’re saying different things in private than they are saying in public. So it looks like in private they have had an exchange of very urgent emails saying, “Oh, my goodness, it looks like they were doing gain of function research.” It looks like they were taking viruses deadly to humans and making them even more deadly or more transmissible in the Wuhan lab. They were alarmed in private, but in public they were saying “nothing to see here. There’s no chance that this came from the lab.” So we want all of the information.