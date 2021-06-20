(VIDEO) Woman Shoots at Cop During Juneteenth Parade

FLINT, MI — A Flint police officer working at a Juneteenth Champions day parade returned fire after the female suspect drove up to the officer and shot at him, Michigan State Police said.

Neither the officer was nor any bystanders were injured in the shooting. The Michigan State Police are investigating the incident.

Investigators say the suspect shot first, approaching a Flint Police Officer working the city’s Juneteenth parade route in her car and opening fire.

Michigan State Police have since identified the suspect as a 19-year-old Flint woman. She was initially taken to a local hospital for treatment but later succumbed to her injuries.

Officer reacts after shooting the female suspect. Taking a life is not an emotionally simple task, even in cases like this, where you are protecting your own life or the life of another. pic.twitter.com/IjiEZyf3B8 — John Curtis (@Johnmcurtis) June 20, 2021

