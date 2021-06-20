WATCH: Juneteenth Riot Erupts in Jersey

June 20, 2021
Mass violence broke out in New Jersey as a Juneteenth celebration turned into a riot Saturday night.
Police in full riot gear were dispatched to the vicinity of Pier Village in Long Beach, NJ after a Juneteenth celebration descended into chaos.
Officers were forced to lock down the area, according to a report, as hundreds of people took to the streets to riot.
People were allegedly trapped in businesses with no way out, according to one source.
The reason for the riot is unknown at this time.
Reminds me of cattle on the ranch….