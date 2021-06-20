WATCH: Juneteenth Riot Erupts in Jersey

June 20, 2021

Mass violence broke out in New Jersey as a Juneteenth celebration turned into a riot Saturday night.

Police in full riot gear were dispatched to the vicinity of Pier Village in Long Beach, NJ after a Juneteenth celebration descended into chaos.

Juneteenth party turns violent in Long Branch, NJ (Pier Village) pic.twitter.com/mWeYj9oWCf — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) June 20, 2021

Officers were forced to lock down the area, according to a report, as hundreds of people took to the streets to riot.

The scene at Pier Village. pic.twitter.com/hgu2KOrJVZ — The Lakewood Scoop (@LakewoodScoop) June 20, 2021

People were allegedly trapped in businesses with no way out, according to one source.

Pier Village Long Branch, NJ would like to welcome BLM to our neighborhood

Will do wonders for property values and gun sales pic.twitter.com/0bi9opfiun — Freedom Isn’t Free (@Mickeegee2020) June 20, 2021

The reason for the riot is unknown at this time.

Large riots broke out at a Juneteenth celebration in Long Branch, NJ (Piers Village) pic.twitter.com/zncxqlKhNP — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) June 20, 2021

