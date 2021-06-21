LIVE: Court Hears Georgia Election Lawsuit: Witnesses May Take the Stand

June 21, 2021

ATLANTA — In March, Superior Court Chief Judge Brian Amero agreed to unseal absentee ballots in Fulton County so a government watchdog could investigate allegations of voting fraud in the November 2020 election.

But three different defendants, Fulton County, Fulton County Board of Elections, and the Fulton County Clerk, all filed motions seeking to have the case tossed.

GEORGIA!🚨🚨 On the ground at the courthouse. The hearing is set to begin for the Georgia audit case. Chairman Rob Pitts of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners is here because of a subpoena and will likely testify. @RealAmVoice pic.twitter.com/5dWKkdNeAP — Heather Mullins – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) (@TalkMullins) June 21, 2021

Today, the court will hear arguments from lawyers and may also hear sworn testimony from witnesses involved in the case.

Click HERE to watch the case live.

Like this: Like Loading...