WATCH: Inventor of mRNA vaccine speaks out after YouTube deletes video of him discussing risks of COVID vaccine

June 24, 2021

The inventor of the mRNA technology says the risk-benefit ratio for people under 18 does not justify the use of current COVID vaccines.

Dr. Robert Malone joined Tucker Carlson on Wednesday night to discuss the current emergency-use vaccines and to speak out about YouTube deleting a video of him discussing his concerns and findings.

As Carlson noted, Dr. Robert Malone is “the single most qualified” expert on mRNA vaccines, but that the Big Tech companies are asserting themselves as more informed than him on the topic.

“[O]ne of my concerns are that the government is not being transparent with us about what those risks are. And so, I am of the opinion that people have the right to decide whether to accept vaccines or not, especially since these are experimental vaccines,” Dr. Malone said, pointing to the fact the vaccines are not formally approved but instead being administered under Emergency Use Authorization.

Not too surprising, but here we go.

CDC panel says heart inflammation cases likely linked to mRNA COVID-19 vaccineshttps://t.co/mk2cA7lHiX — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) June 23, 2021

“This is a fundamental right having to do with clinical research ethics,” he said. “And so, my concern is that I know that there are risks. But we don’t have access to the data and the data haven’t been captured rigorously enough so that we can accurately assess those risks – And therefore … we don’t really have the information that we need to make a reasonable decision.”

Malone said that in the case of younger Americans, he “has a bias that the benefits probably don’t outweigh the risks in that cohort.”

But, he noted there is no substantive risk-benefit analysis being applied to the vaccines.

“I can say that the risk-benefit ratio for those 18 and below doesn’t justify vaccines and there’s a pretty good chance that it doesn’t justify vaccination in these very young adults.”

WATCH:

Inventor of mRNA caccine tech talks to Tucker pic.twitter.com/6SKn3cormP — Husserl (@husserl79) June 24, 2021

