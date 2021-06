June 26, 2021

The Trump rallies return in spectacular fashion as Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States delivers remarks during his first post-presidential rally in Wellington, Ohio.

Huge crowd forming for the Trump rally in Ohio tonight.



Crowd chanting: “USA, USA, USA!” pic.twitter.com/bKi0MBfr9x — Election Wizard (@Wizard_Predicts) June 26, 2021

The event is sponsored by Save America. Trump is scheduled to speak at the Lorain County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 26, at 7 p.m. ET.

Watch live coverage of the rally from here:

Like this: Like Loading...