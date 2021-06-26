WATCH: Man Arrested At School Board Meeting While Attempting to Denounce Critical Race Theory

June 26, 2021
A 37-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after refusing to wear a mask during a Chariho School Committee meeting in Richmond, Rhode Island.
Jeremy Palmer, of Richmond, was charged with disturbance of public assemblies. He was booked at the police station and released with a summons to appear in court, Richmond Police Chief Elwood M. Johnson Jr. told The Providence Journal.
Richmond police said when Palmer showed up without a mask, he was told of the policy requiring them in school buildings.
Police also said Palmer was provided a copy of the rules and given a mask to wear, but he refuse to comply with the school’s mandate.
Palmer was asked several times to wear a mask during the school committee meeting and given the option of leaving the meeting but refused. That’s when he was arrested, a police spokesperson said.
“This is America. People are allowed to make free choice. And it’s become an issue that it’s not a free choice. So, I choose not wear a mask. That doesn’t make me a criminal. That makes me an independent thinker,” Jeremy Palmer said.
Jeremy Palmer and others were there to give their concerns on controversial critical race theory.
Categories: News
Tell the Wiz what you think!