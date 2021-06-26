WATCH: Man Arrested At School Board Meeting While Attempting to Denounce Critical Race Theory

June 26, 2021

A 37-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after refusing to wear a mask during a Chariho School Committee meeting in Richmond, Rhode Island.

Jeremy Palmer, of Richmond, was charged with disturbance of public assemblies. He was booked at the police station and released with a summons to appear in court, Richmond Police Chief Elwood M. Johnson Jr. told The Providence Journal.

Richmond police said when Palmer showed up without a mask, he was told of the policy requiring them in school buildings.

Police also said Palmer was provided a copy of the rules and given a mask to wear, but he refuse to comply with the school’s mandate.

Palmer was asked several times to wear a mask during the school committee meeting and given the option of leaving the meeting but refused. That’s when he was arrested, a police spokesperson said.

Jeremy Palmer’s Facebook post

“This is America. People are allowed to make free choice. And it’s become an issue that it’s not a free choice. So, I choose not wear a mask. That doesn’t make me a criminal. That makes me an independent thinker,” Jeremy Palmer said.

Jeremy Palmer and others were there to give their concerns on controversial critical race theory.

Jeremy Palmer attended the meeting with concerns about CRT being taught and rose to speak out against it. As Palmer began to make his case the school committee abruptly shut him down and demand he be removed for not wearing a mask. The mask mandate has been lifted in Rhode Island pic.twitter.com/HAT1zk4YbW — maximus (@MelanieMusey) June 25, 2021

