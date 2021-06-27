WATCH: Congressman Who Exposed the Plot Against President Says He’s Investigating US Companies for Using CCP ‘Slave Labor’

June 27, 2021

President Donald J. Trump presents the Medal of Freedom to Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in the Oval Office of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

The Congressman responsible for uncovering the operation to bring down the President of the United States says he’s turning his attention to the collusion between the Chinese government and US companies to profit from slave labor.

On Sunday, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) joined Maria Bartiromo to discuss his new investigative efforts. Nunes says he’s turning his attention to the dangers posed by US companies being fully dependent on the Chinese supply chain.

.@DevinNunes tells @MariaBartiromo he’s going to be investigating the risk of US companies fully dependent on China supply chain. This will put us in national security danger. pic.twitter.com/lUPkoT4QGm — The Dirty Truth (Josh) (@AKA_RealDirty) June 27, 2021

Nunes called out US corporations for promoting Black Lives Matter and Critical Race Theory at home while happily taking advantage of slave labor abroad.

“You really can’t make this up. It’s so hypocritical,” he said.

.@DevinNunes tells @MariaBartiromo people going around personally Marxist ideology while at the same time depending on slave labor is ultimate hypocrisy. pic.twitter.com/1wp5UZmj18 — The Dirty Truth (Josh) (@AKA_RealDirty) June 27, 2021

