WATCH: Congressman Who Exposed the Plot Against President Says He’s Investigating US Companies for Using CCP ‘Slave Labor’

June 27, 2021
The Congressman responsible for uncovering the operation to bring down the President of the United States says he’s turning his attention to the collusion between the Chinese government and US companies to profit from slave labor.
On Sunday, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) joined Maria Bartiromo to discuss his new investigative efforts. Nunes says he’s turning his attention to the dangers posed by US companies being fully dependent on the Chinese supply chain.
Nunes called out US corporations for promoting Black Lives Matter and Critical Race Theory at home while happily taking advantage of slave labor abroad.
“You really can’t make this up. It’s so hypocritical,” he said.
Categories: China
Rep. Nunes is launching a new abolishionist movement. End servant capitalism!