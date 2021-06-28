JUST-IN: Doctors Sue Dr. Fauci to Stop the Forced COVID Vaccination of Children

June 28, 2021

A group of American doctors and patients seeking to stop the forced COVID vaccination of children have filed a lawsuit against Dr. Facui and other federal health officials and agencies.

The plaintiffs in the suit include a group of health care providers and people who claim to have been harmed by COVID vaccines.

One particular plaintiff includes representatives of a deceased woman named Dovi Sanders Kennedy, who allegedly died after receiving a forced COVID vaccine.

Specific to Ms. Kennedy, the plaintiffs assert Kennedy was given a COVID vaccine while at an assisted living center over her family’s objections. The plaintiffs say Kennedy had Alzheimer’s and could not have understood what was going on when she was vaccinated.

America’s Frontline Doctors is pushing back against corrupt officials and harmful policy in the courts, through public exposure, and by empowering citizens across the world.



It’s time to stand up and speak out. Make your voice heard.https://t.co/KxuogkOr8F pic.twitter.com/ZgIJ7DPyu9 — Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) June 27, 2021



Moreover, they argue that even if Kennedy understood that she was being vaccinated, she did not receive informed consent regarding the dangers of the vaccine.

The plaintiffs say Kennedy had no “underlying medical problems” but died within about two weeks of receiving the second COVID shot.

The plaintiffs allege the “…COVID Vaccines are unapproved, inadequately tested, experimental and dangerous biological agents that have the potential to cause substantially greater harm than the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the COVID-19 disease itself.”

They also assert that the government failed to follow proper federal guidelines to meet the requirements of vaccine emergency-use authorization.

The suit was organized by America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS), a non-partisan, not-for-profit organization. AFLDS says its goal is to promote the best quality healthcare possible by empowering doctors working on the front lines. The case was filed in Alabama federal court by seasoned litigator Larry Becraft.

