EXPOSED: Biden Center Received $54M From China After Launch of Presidential Bid

July 4, 2021

More questions are being raised about a secretive, China-funded globalist center at the University of Pennslyvania after Joe Biden nominated the university’s president to be the next U.S. ambassador to Germany.

Earlier this week, Joe Biden announced Amy Gutmann as his pick to serve as German ambassador. Gutmann is currently the president of the University of Pennslyvania (UPenn).

But the nomination has brought renewed attention to the relationship between UPenn’s Biden Center and Chinese cash.

Between 2013 and last year, UPenn allegedly received tens of millions in undisclosed donations from communist China, according to the National Legal and Policy Center, a conservative-leaning public ethics group. And the dollar totals dramatically increased after the school opened its Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement.

Since 2017 alone, when the Biden Center opened and after Joe Biden announced he was running for President in April 2018, the university received over $70 million from China, of which $22 million were listed as “Anonymous,” NLPC reports.

The complaint charges that in 2017, out of a total of $7.7 million in donations from China, $500,000 came from anonymous donors.

Moreover, after Biden launched his campaign in 2018, the total jumped to $27.1 million, with anonymous donors giving $15.8 million. And in 2019, Chinese donors gave a whopping $26.9 million to the center, $6 million anonymously.

Federal law requires the disclosure of the source of all donations over $250,000. In an ethics complaint filed last year, NLPC alleges the Biden Center failed to properly disclose the source of its massive Chinese funding.

The complaint also notes that the Biden Center co-sponsored the 2020 Penn China Research Symposium on January 31, 2020, that included opening remarks by Ambassador Huang Ping, Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in New York, amid the coverup by China of the pandemic of the coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China.

“The University of Pennsylvania has stonewalled all inquiries into the identities of the Chinese donors who made $22 million anonymous donations to the university,” NLPC Chairman Peter Flaherty told Fox News on Saturday. “We think it’s time for her [Dr. Gutmann] to answer the question and identify the donors.

“Academia is awash in Chinese cash,” Flaherty said. “It’s time for administrators to start answering questions about it.”

