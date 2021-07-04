Judge orders Ghislaine Maxwell to turn over secret documents on Clintons

July 4, 2021

A judge ordered Ghislaine Maxwell to turn over a trove of secretive documents in the next two weeks, including financial records revealing the “funding received from the Clinton Global Initiative and the Clinton Foundation.”

The documents were originally filed in connection with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, an alleged Jeffery Epstein victim, who sued Maxwell for defamation in 2015.

Giuffre claims she was held hostage as Epstein and Maxwell’s “sex slave” and trafficked for years.

Ghislaine Maxwell cannot suppress evidence the government obtained from a grand jury subpoena of records from her civil litigation with Virginia Giuffre, a federal judge ruled in her criminal case. pic.twitter.com/KPSIZW3fEp — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) July 1, 2021

The documents Maxwell sought to quash contain information pertaining to Maxwell’s finances and her relationship with the Clintons, according to a Daily Mail report.

As per the court filings, the judge also ruled that documents relating to a request from Giuffre for email accounts should be made public as well. Maxwell allegedly kept the accounts secret from the court, according to the Daily Mail report.

