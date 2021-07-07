JUST-IN: Pennsylvania Senator Initiates Forensic Investigation into 2020 Election; Requests Information from Counties

July 7, 2021

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania state senator Doug Mastriano announced he’s laying the groundwork to conduct a forensic audit of the commonwealth’s 2020 November election and 2021 primary election.

“Today, as Chair of the Intergovernmental Operations Committee, I issued letters to several counties requesting information and materials needed to conduct a forensic investigation of the 2020 General Election and the 2021 Primary,” Mastriano announced.

He continued, “We have asked these counties to respond by July 31st with a plan to comply. The counties represent different geographical regions of Pennsylvania and differing political makeups. Some are Republican while others are Democrat, which means that this will be a balanced investigation.”

“A forensic investigation of our election results and processes for the 2020 General Election and the 2021 Primary will go a long way to restore trust in our system, ” Mastriano said.

The senator asserts his committee has the authority under state law to compel the inspection of records and information pertaining to elections. “…each standing committee is empowered with the authority to inspect and investigate the books, records, papers, documents, data, operation, and physical plant of any public agency in this Commonwealth, including county boards of elections.”

Mastriano says his investigation is “not about overturning the results of either election.” Rather, his goals are to restore faith in the integrity of the election system.

Read Sen. Mastriano’s full statement here.

