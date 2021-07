July 7, 2021

Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States, will host what he has dubbed as a “major press conference” from his New Jersey golf course today.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM ET.

#NEW: Trump will announce today that he is bringing a class action lawsuit against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO sources tell Axios. pic.twitter.com/06MAglhMNM — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) July 7, 2021

Earlier today, Axios reported Trump would announce a class action lawsuits against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Watch Trump’s remarks here:

