UPDATE: Letter Reportedly Sent to Voters Says Maricopa County Voter Information Was Hacked During 2020 Election

July 7, 2021

On Monday, Attorney Mathew DePerno, told Steve Bannon’s War Room audience that Maricopa County elections officials hid a major voter registration breach from the public.

“There was a security breach of the voter registration servers in Arizona on November 3rd that the Secretary of State has known about and has hidden it. Maricopa County has also known about it,” DePerno said.

Individual voters in Arizona received notification that their data had been breached, according to DePerno, who said would release evidence of the breach soon.

Today, the unofficial AZ Audit Twitter account shared apparent example of a notice sent to a voter warning that Maricopa County’s election website had been hacked during the November 2020 election.

The notice reads, “I am writing to inform you of a recent incident involving your voter records. This past November, an authorized individual gathered voter information from our website.”

WHY ARE THEY HIDING THE ROUTER LOGS?

“This past November, an unauthorized individual gathered voter information from our website.” #RicherKnew#Obstruction pic.twitter.com/22XNISxnAL — Audit War Room (@AuditWarRoom) July 7, 2021

The letter claims that while no driver’s license or social security numbers where obtained, the hacker did gather people’s names, addresses, political affiliations, and voter IDs. The letter claims the matter was referred to law enforcement.

The authenticity of the letter could not be determined by the Election Wizard.

Here is my statement on Katie Hobbs and the November 3rd hack. Per GWP, “Matt DePerno says: We stand by our report. We welcome secretary of state Hobbs to contact us at any time.” — Mark Finchem for AZ Secretary of State (@RealMarkFinchem) July 7, 2021

