New Evidence Indicates Enough Illegal Ballots in Georgia to Tip 2020 Results

July 9, 2021
New evidence indicates that more than 10,300 illegal ballots were cast in Georgia during the November 2020 election, a number that is likely to rise over the coming months.
In Georgia, there was both an “audit” and a statewide recount confirming Biden’s victory, but ignored was evidence that tens of thousands of Georgians potentially voted illegally.
Under Georgia law, residents must vote in the county in which they reside, unless they changed their residence within 30 days of the election. As Jake Evans, a well-known Atlanta election lawyer, said, outside of the 30-day grace period, if people vote in a county in which they no longer reside, “Their vote in that county would be illegal.”
Soon after the November election, Mark Davis, the president of Data Productions Inc. and an expert in voter data analytics and residency issues, obtained data from the National Change of Address (NCOA) database that identified Georgia residents who had confirmed moves with the U.S. Postal Service.
After excluding moves with effective dates within 30 days of the general election, and by using data available from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, Davis identified nearly 35,000 Georgia voters who indicated they had moved from one Georgia county to another, but then voted in the 2020 general election in the county from which they had moved.
“It was disconcerting to see the media and the courts largely ignore serious issues like these, especially since the data I was seeing showed very legitimate issues,” Davis said. But he continued quietly working on the issue, working to identify illegal votes.
In May of 2021, Davis says he received an updated voter database from the Gregoria Secretary of State’s office. “I imported the data and compared voter’s addresses to the NCOA information I processed in November,” Davis said.
When Davis ran the data, he found that, of the approximately 35,000 Georgians who indicated they had moved from one county to another county more than 30 days before the November general election, as of May, more than 10,300 had updated their voter registration information, providing the secretary of state the exact address they had previously provided to the USPS, the Federalist reported. Those same 10,000-plus individuals all also cast ballots in the county in which they had previously lived.
“That number continues to increase every day as more and more people update their registrations,” Davis said. “I have little doubt that the total number will eventually meet and then exceed President Biden’s margin of victory in Georgia.”
Davis’s work is consistent with an earlier analysis conducted by the Voter Integrity Project (VIP) which showed more than 20,000 people who voted in Georgia did not meet the state’s residency requirements.
“These issues were absolutely systemic,” Davis stressed, noting “they occurred in every county in the state, in every state house, state senate, and in every congressional district in the state.”
Jake Evans, who holds the distinction of being the only lawyer in Georgia history to successfully overturn two elections in the same race, concurred with Davis.
Under Georgia law, Evans explained, “an election should be overturned either if (1) more votes than decided the election were illegal, wrongfully rejected or irregular, or (2) when there were systemic irregularities that cast in doubt the results of the election.”
Davis’s data proves significant because critics of Trump’s challenge to the certification of Georgia’s election results framed the NCOA information as either unreliable or of an insufficient magnitude to cast the outcome of the election in doubt. But by updating their voter registration information with the same address as contained in the NCOA database, the voters themselves have established the reliability of that information, Margot Cleveland writes.
I think everyone with a brain knows that this election was compromised in so many ways and a new presidential election should be held. The Supreme Court should do its job and rule that a new election be held and those unconstitutional it looks in law changes that were done by several states 30 days prior to the election should be over turned.
I think people without a brain think exactly that.
I totally concur with you Ron.
Trump should have won. I bet you’ll see this in other states that claimed to be Biden victory.
Amazing
So let’s take a look at that in every state regardless of the winner and I bet we will see both Trump and Biden votes cast illegally using this standard. The truth is I think the total votes still give Biden the win but both sides have thousands of these types of “illegal” votes. Face it slightly more voters wanted Trump out than wanted him in regardless of your preferences. That being said the system has holes for certain.
How do you account for the military absentee ballots that supposedly all voted for Biden. ?
Dewey , you live in a fantasy world. Dems cheated PERIOD ! Wake up !
Nope !
Who did the 35,000 vote for?
There is no telling who those individuals voted for but it is highly unlikely that they all just voted for Biden making all candidates lose votes. Even if they were somehow all votes for Biden Georgia only has 16 Electoral votes so if the state’s results were magically overturned that still leaves 22 Electoral votes needed to overturn the entire Presidential election where Trump would then win instead of Biden.
THIS IS A TRAVESTY OF JUSTICE. I bet the audit in Arizona will also indicate that the Dems cheated with the 2020 ballots as well. These issues must be brought to the Supreme Court.
The first indication that the voting was dishonest from day one, but the the left did everything they could to cover it up. But wait, An honest God does NOT tolerate dishonest people. He does expose and dishonesty. We are watching the truth be made manifest. Just hold on – it’s not over yet.
So what are we doing about it, they stole the Presidency; it’s not right. Look at all the damage already done by the democrats, we need to stop them!!!!
I wonder if this also affects the house and senate?
yes who did the 35000. vote for?
The 1% New world order group have had a plan for years, the plan has nothing for the 99% to look forward too, in order to keep this plan going they had to infiltrate every government in the world by what ever means possible, America lead the world in many ways, the virus was a plan to lock the world down and destroy everything, to make every man woman and child dependent on government means, Trump got in the way of their evil plan and the people started to see how the world could be with a leader that wasn’t corruptible, all the ballots had water marks which could be detected from satellite, the forensic’s on these recounts are just for legal reasons, Trump knows he won and by a landslide, Trump is doing everything legally leaving no stone un turned, this recount is for the world to see because if the world were only told about it a lot of people wouldn’t believe it.