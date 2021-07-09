WATCH: Bannon Drops Major Clue About Arizona Audit Results

July 9, 2021

Former White House adviser Steve Bannon unloaded a bevy of bombs about the Arizona election audit. During an interview on his War Room podcast, Bannon spoke with the Gateway Pundit’s Jordan Conradson about the audit finishing up in Maricopa County.

Bannon teased that he thinks something “big” is about to be revealed in Arizona.

“What do you think the timing of this is? What is your best idea now of timing? Because that’s the domino,” Bannon said.

“Whether it’s a letter of Karen Fann to Maricopa County, whether it’s a subpoena to get more information? Her first salvo in this I think is going to shock the country. I think we’re going to get, I think we may get an actual interim letter from Karen Fann before the final report,” he added.

Bannon continued by saying, “I think there’s going to be shots fired from the state senate with some pretty definitive numbers saying, Hey, we’re confused here, to Maricopa County.”

WATCH

