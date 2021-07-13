Developing: Discrepancies Found During Maricopa County Audit; Numbers Do Not Match

July 13, 2021

PHOENIX — According to the unofficial Twitter account for the Arizona audit, the number of ballots counted during the audit did not match the number of certified votes reported by Maricopa County.

🚨 The number of votes certified by Maricopa County and the number of ballots counted at the audit DO NOT MATCH. — Audit War Room (@AuditWarRoom) July 14, 2021

Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers (R) confirmed the discrepancies to One America News.

BREAKING – DISCREPANCIES FOUND in Arizona Forensic Audit! Vote counts do not match per Wendy Rogers, AZ Senate. Further expected findings to be reported within the next 48 hrs. Join @Christina_Bobb on the ground from AZ for the latest findings later this week. — One America News (@OANN) July 14, 2021

In May, Ken Bennett, an Arizona audit official reported that early counting found discrepancies between the official number of ballots reported in each box verses the actual number of ballots found in the boxes.

This is a developing storying. Stay with the Election Wizard for the latest.

