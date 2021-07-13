Developing: Discrepancies Found During Maricopa County Audit; Numbers Do Not Match

July 13, 2021
PHOENIX — According to the unofficial Twitter account for the Arizona audit, the number of ballots counted during the audit did not match the number of certified votes reported by Maricopa County.
Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers (R) confirmed the discrepancies to One America News.
In May, Ken Bennett, an Arizona audit official reported that early counting found discrepancies between the official number of ballots reported in each box verses the actual number of ballots found in the boxes.
This is a developing storying. Stay with the Election Wizard for the latest.
Categories: News
Tell the Wiz what you think!