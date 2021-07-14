WATCH: ‘Massive Errors’ Found During Georgia Election Investigation

July 14, 2021

(VIDEO) On Tuesday, VoterGA, a non-partisan organization in Georgia presented new evidence showing a score of significant errors with the November 2020 election results from Fulton County, Georgia.

The findings call into question the legitimacy of thousands of ballots, including 4,255 ballots that were apparently counted multiple times.

State officials reported Joe Biden won the 2020 election by only 12,670 votes. If VoterGA’s findings from Fulton County are correct, Biden’s lead in Georgia would shrink to only a few thousands votes.

VoterGA’s findings comes on the heals of another report from the Federalist, which alleges over 10,000 mail-ballots in Georgia were illegally cast.

Watch Garland Favorito from VoterGA explain the explosive findings from Fulton County:

Like this: Like Loading...