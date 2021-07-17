Former Military Intel Captain Says Election Analysis Shows Fraud

July 17, 2021

Retired Army intelligence captain and former baseball analyst says the 2020 election results from numerous counties across American swing-states doesn’t jive with historical trends.

Captain (Ret.) Seth Keshel joined Steve Bannon’s War Room: Pandemic, to discuss his analysis of the 2020 election.

During a segment hosted by Dr. Steven Navarro, Keshel identified a number of statistical anomalies that he says defy election trends going back over 100 years.

Keshel pointed to Maricopa County in Arizona, where the certified results show that although Donald Trump gained a record 248,000 more votes than in 2016, he still lost Arizona.

Keshel says Biden won Maricopa County because he received a 48% increase in the number of Democrat votes as compared to 2016. But Keshel says that increase doesn’t sqaure with similar counties, which only saw a 30% increase in Democrat votes.

Keshel his analysis down-ticket Republicans like John James in Michigan also did better than what official results show.

WATCH:

