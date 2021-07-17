Fulton County Chairman Says All Georgia Counties Should Be Forensically Investigated

July 17, 2021

Following the revelations presented by VoterGA, the Georgia Speaker of the House David Ralston (R ) sent a letter to the Fulton County’s Election Director, Richard Barron, on earlier this week.

The Speaker called on the Georgia State Bureau of Investigations to investigate the November 2020 election results.

Ralston cited the mounting allegations against Fulton County as his reasoning behind the need for an investigation. “Given the seriousness of this situation and the possible repercussions for our state and nation, it is time we have an independent investigation,” he wrote.

Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts, who has infamously denied any criminality at all in his county, has now asked for all Georgia counties to be investigated.

While denying any wrongdoing, Pitts said it’s only “fair” that every county should be subjected to the same scrutiny as Fulton County. He cited allegations of irregularities from other Georgia counties, saying it was his understanding that some counties failed to include all ballots in their initial tabulations.

“The number of uncounted votes is not as large as in Floyd or Fayette but the President will pick up votes.”



A 3rd county in #Georgia discovered a memory card with uncounted votes, a majority of which were cast for Trump, said to the state's GOP Chairman. https://t.co/bxYpFQ9k0q — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) November 18, 2020

“If you are requesting that Fulton County be the subject of such an investigation, then I believe it would only be fair that all counties with issues be subject to investigation,” the chairman wrote.

