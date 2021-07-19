Lawsuit Brought by Doctors Group Claims 45,000 Dead Due to COVID Jab

July 19, 2021

In a lawsuit filed on Monday in federal court, an alleged healthcare whistleblower says the death rates associated with the covid vaccine are much higher than what the government and mainstream media have led the public to believe.

The lawsuit, brought by America’s Frontline Doctors, alleges the government’s data on adverse effects associated with the covid jab has been severely underreported.

The complaint asserts a whistleblower operating under the pseudonym “Jane Doe” queried data from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

According to her query, she determined that the number of deaths occurring with 3 days of injection with the covid vaccines exceeds those reported by VAERS, the government’s reporting site, by a factor of at least 5, indicating that the true number of deaths caused by the vaccines is at least 45,000.

The suit alleges “Jane Doe” is a healthcare data and computer expert with over 20 years of experience, who has developed over 100 distinct healthcare fraud detection algorithms for use in the public and private sectors.

The suit says “Jane Doe” cannot reveal her identify for fear of her personal safety and that of her family.

Representing the doctors group is a bevy of attorneys, including seasoned litigator Larry Becraft, and Ohio based attorney Thomas Renz, who gave a passionate speech regarding medical freedom over the weekend.

Click here to read Declaration of Jane Doe.

