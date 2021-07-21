JACKPOT: Mike Lindell Offers $5 Million Prize for Debunking His Evidence of a Stolen Election

July 21, 2021

The founder of MyPillow, Mike Lindell, says he’s offering a $5 million prize for any expert who can debunk his “cyber data,” which he says shows the 2020 presidential election was not valid.

During an appearance Steve Bannon’s War Room, Lindell presented strict rules for winning the $5 million bounty. He said participants will need to be invited to his August “cyber symposium” in Sioux Falls in order to qualify.

“I want it to be the most-watched event ever,” he told Bannon.

WATCH

#The5millionDollarChallenge



Mike Lindell just announced he will give $5 million to anyone that attends his cyber symposium, who can debunk the evidence he presents. pic.twitter.com/TAYF3BEJPw — Rasta Redpill (@RastaRedpill) July 21, 2021

Like this: Like Loading...