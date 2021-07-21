JACKPOT: Mike Lindell Offers $5 Million Prize for Debunking His Evidence of a Stolen Election

July 21, 2021
The founder of MyPillow, Mike Lindell, says he’s offering a $5 million prize for any expert who can debunk his “cyber data,” which he says shows the 2020 presidential election was not valid.
During an appearance Steve Bannon’s War Room, Lindell presented strict rules for winning the $5 million bounty. He said participants will need to be invited to his August “cyber symposium” in Sioux Falls in order to qualify.
“I want it to be the most-watched event ever,” he told Bannon.
WATCH
Categories: Election
Tell the Wiz what you think!