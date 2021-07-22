NEW: Woman Sues After Doctored Tweet Was Used As Evidence Against President Trump During Impeachment Trial

July 22, 2021

Jennifer Lynn Lawrence, an activist and communications director for “We Build The Wall,” announced on Thursday she’s suing after Democrats defamed her during President Trump’s second impeachment trial.

Lawrence asserts House Impeachment Managers used manufactured evidence falsely attributed to her during President Trump’s impeachment earlier this year.

“No private citizens, no matter who they vote for or what they believe in, should have their name dragged in the mud so that partisan politicians can score political points on a national stage,” she wrote in a tweet on Thursday.

DOAR, Inc., a trial consulting firm, is the named defendant in the case. According to Lawrence, DOAR was hired by the House Impeachment Managers to develop their video strategy during the impeachment trial.

Lawrence says the tweet used by Democrats was a fake. The tweet contained a manufactured blue verification check mark and a phony date and time, Lawrence tweeted.

I’ve never been verified on Twitter so why did my Tweet used in the fact-free impeachment include a verification badge? I’m assuming Democrats faked it like they are faking the whole case. @RepSwalwell why did you add a verified badge to my tweet in your presentation? pic.twitter.com/9Ww0TLveNA — Jennifer Lynn Lawrence (@JenLawrence21) February 10, 2021

Following the impeachment trial, President Trump’s attorney, Michael van der Veen, blasted Lana Zak of CBS for minimizing the manufactured evidence.

“Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait — that’s not enough for you? No, no, no. It’s not okay to doctor a little bit of evidence,” he said.

Trump defense attorney Michael van der Veen speaks with @LanaZak after the Senate's acquittal vote: "What happened at the Capitol on January 6 is absolutely horrific. But what happened at the Capitol during this trial was not too far away from that."



Watch the full interview: pic.twitter.com/ndjBZzJgNZ — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 13, 2021

Lawrence says her goal in bringing the suit is not to score political points. Rather, she says it’s about protecting her “good name and reputation.”

(1) Today I started the process of reclaiming my good name and reputation after the House Impeachment Managers used manufactured evidence attributed to me during President Trump's second impeachment trial earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/hnwpFUb9mQ — Jennifer Lynn Lawrence (@JenLawrence21) July 22, 2021

