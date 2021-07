July 22, 2021

Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers says enough is enough. She says it’s time to decertify her stat’s 2020 presidential election results.

According to the Maricopa County auditors, there are 74,243 mail-in ballots with no record of the county sending. pic.twitter.com/47gdtWDPlx — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) July 15, 2021

Rogers joined Steve Bannon on War Room to discuss her reasons for supporting decertification.

WATCH:

