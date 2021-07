July 22, 2021

On Thursday, Boris Epshteyn, former special assistant to Donald J. Trump in the White House, called on Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to remove Liz Cheney (R-WY) from the Republican Caucus in the U.S. House.

“Liz Cheney is a Democrat. Let her go hang out with the Democrats,” Epshteyn said.

WATCH:

