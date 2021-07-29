VIDEO: Italian MPs Stage Rowdy Protest Over Vaccine Passport Vote

July 29, 2021

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s cabinet decided last week that a so-called green pass will be required to dine indoors or to enter crowded venues such as theaters, stadiums, cinemas, gyms or museums.

The passes are currently given to people who have received one shot, have recovered from Covid-19 or have tested negative in the last 48 hours. The new rules will come into force on August 6.

Today, Italian Members of Parliament staged a rather unruly protest in opposition to the green pass.

La Repubblica reports some deputies of the Brothers of Italy, who opposed to the green pass, displayed signs with the words ‘no green pass’ inside the hemicycle, forcing the president on duty, Fabio Rampelli, to suspend the session, shortly before the vote on preliminary rulings of constitutionality. Read more here.

WATCH:

🇮🇹 FLASH – Des députés italiens ont manifesté dans le Parlement pour protester contre le #GreenPass, équivalent du #PassSanitaire en #Italie qui doit entrer en vigueur le 6 août. (La Repubblica) #COVID19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/H8gH2rauDf — Mediavenir (@Mediavenir) July 29, 2021

Like this: Like Loading...