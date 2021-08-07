Voter Group Says ‘157,299 Illegal Ballots’ Cast in Wisconsin Election

August 8, 2021

An election integrity group says an autopsy of the November 2020 election identified over 157,000 illegally cast ballots in Wisconsin, a number that exceeds Joe Biden’s margin of victory by eight times.

A team of researchers from the Looking Ahead America Research Group (“LAA”) led by Matt Braynard says they’ve located more than enough illegally cast ballots to establish “beyond a reasonable doubt that the deserved winner of Wisconsin is unknowable.”

A report produced by the group in late July identified “seven tranches of illegal ballots.” The categories of illegal ballots range from voters who improperly claimed to be indefinitely confined to those who cast votes while living in a different state or illegally registered to vote.

What is indefinitely confined?

Under Wisconsin law, a voter may receive a ballot by mail and bypass Wisconsin’s strict voter ID law, if the voter, by his or her own determination, concludes he or she is “confined” based on age, physical illness, or infirmity.

Last fall, roughly 240,000 voters in Wisconsin said they were indefinitely confined, nearly a four-fold increase from the 2016 election. Of that number, over 169,000 claimed the indefinitely confined status for the first time.

In a victory for the Trump campaign last December, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled election officials were wrong to suggest voters could claim the status of “indefinitely confined” based on the Covid pandemic.

The court said that if voters falsely claimed they were indefinitely confined “their ballots would not count.” But the justices stopped short of overturning the election. Instead, they noted that a determination should be made on a case-by-case basis before tossing a ballot.

Researchers Take Up Court’s Challenge

Following the November election, LAA took up the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s challenge. Researchers used a randomized sample of voters who claimed the confinement status for the first time in 2020.

Our Final Wisconsin Report is published. It shows 157k+illegal ballots cast in WI, 8x the margin of victory in the presidential election.



Read the report at https://t.co/txjZyYLJo4. pic.twitter.com/FanuloqZf1 — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) July 27, 2021

Doing a deep dive, LAA investigated 309 voters who claimed to be indefinitely confined. The researchers could not determine the status of roughly 40 percent of those voters, but the analysts were able to determine the status of 182 people (“determinable voters’).

Of the determinable voters, researchers found 165 voters illegally claimed the indefinitely confined status. In other words, LAA found in the subsample that 90.7% of persons illegally claimed the indefinitely confined status with only 9.3% legally claiming it.

Projecting those numbers out, the analysts conclude that no less than 24,037 ballots were cast illegally. However, LAA says based on their analysis, they believe the likely number is much higher. “[W]e can assume that around 153,539 people likely illegally claimed the indefinitely confined status,” the report states.

In one case, researchers found a voter who not only illegally claimed indefinite confinement but happened to be the wife of a state representative who famously claimed in the aftermath of the 2020 General Election that there was no widespread voter fraud in Wisconsin.

Mrs. Hebl initially requested indefinitely confined status in May, yet posted a video she took on the speed boat in June. pic.twitter.com/6LvzdnJCTn — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) March 17, 2021

The group also reported finding over 3,000 people who filed a permanent, out-of-state change of address with postal services more than one month before the November 2020 election.

LAA could not draw firm conclusions for each of the “seven tranches of illegal ballots” because in some cases, elections officials refused to comply with requests for data. Nevertheless, researchers hope their report will help launch a full audit of the Wisconsin election.

One Step Closer to a Wisconsin Audit

Yesterday, the leader of the Wiscocnsin Assembly’s elections committee, Rep. Janel Brandtjen, issued subpoenas demanding extensive election materials, including all ballots and voting machines from two counties in what she called a “top-to-bottom” investigation of the state’s 2020 presidential results.

ICYMI: Wisconsin’s Election Committee Chairman State. Rep. Janelle Brandtjen issued subpoenas this morning to Brown and Milwaukee Counties.



Brandtjen says this is the first step towards a full, cyber-forensic audit of the election. pic.twitter.com/kK8hXT9S1u — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) August 6, 2021

It’s unclear, however, whether the Wisconsin review will happen. Two other investigations of the election results are already underway and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos signaled that he doesn’t support a third probe.

State election officials certified Joe Biden as the winner of Wisconsin after a partial recount, which showed Biden with a 26,600-vote margin over Donald Trump.

Read the full VIP report here:

Like this: Like Loading...