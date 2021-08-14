VIDEO: Pathologist’s summary of Covid post-vaccination death autopsy findings

August 14, 2021

Dr. Ryan Cole, MD., a board certified anatomic pathologist presented a summary of Covid post-vaccination death autopsy findings.

Cole has been criticized for his positions by some in the medical community; however, he is currently one of three finalists for a multi-county health panel which helps sets health policy in Boise, Idaho and surrounding communities. A three-member county commission will conduct public interviews next week before choosing between Dr. Cole and the two other finalists.

During the “White Coat Summit” in late July, Dr. Cole presented a his concerns regarding the currently Covid vaccines. The summit was hosted by America’s Frontline Doctors.

Watch Dr. Cole’s presentation here:

