[WATCH] Doctor Whose Comments to School Board Went Viral Holds Free Video Lecture Series on Covid

August 15, 2021

Dr. Dan Stock’s presentation at the Mt. Vernon, Indiana, school board meeting was succinct, clear, and compelling. He offered a dissent opinion, striking a nerve among a public that is weary of institutional narratives from “official sources.”

Dr. Stock’s presentation generated tens of millions of views, prompting social media sites to quickly censor the speech and fact-checkers to issue a slew of “debunks.”

More COVID facts the CDC & Biden Administration doesn't want you to hear. pic.twitter.com/WRaLZtqC0f — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) August 9, 2021

Dan Stock is a family physician in Noblesville, Indiana. He received his medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine and has been in practice for more than 20 years.

In a series of videos posted to Rumble last week, Dr. Stock offers a course in the virology and epidemiology of Covid.

Watch the video lectures here:

