August 21, 2021

Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States, will hold a rally in Cullman, Alabama on Saturday night. Trump will be Joined by Rep. Mo Brooks who is running for the Senate in Alabama.

A huge crowd is expected to hear Trump discuss a number of issues, including Joe Biden’s continued failure in Afghanistan. Trump is scheduled to speak at 7:00 p.m. (CDT) at the York Family Farms.

Watch live coverage here:

